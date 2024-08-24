Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BB Nevison in Pontefract was chosen by Guinness as one of a select few stores across the country to host a community event to celebrate the brand’s new “Lovely Drops” platform.

On August 15, members of the community were offered free pizza, while live music was provided by Two Scoop and the store’s windows were decorated with Guinness-themed art created by Myro Doodles.

Bobby Singh, owner of the BB Nevison superstore, said: “Guinness has brought a great celebration to Pontefract, and we’ve been able to dance together, enjoy live music and eat some good pizza.

“The highlight is everyone coming together and being able to bring the whole community together.

“The best part of activations like these is celebrating the brand with the shoppers – who else would be better to celebrate brands like Guinness with, other than the consumers of the products?”

David Mills, commercial sales manager at Diageo, said: “This summer we took our ‘Lovely Drops’ campaign on the road and to the doorsteps of convenience retailers nationwide.

“We know that these stores, and the retailers who run them, are integral to their communities, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to celebrate with their customers.

“It has been great to see how the retailers have brought the ‘Lovely Drops’ campaign to life in their stores and captured some of the excitement of summer through their in-store celebrations.

Members of the community could grab some free pizza and listen to live music from Two Scoop as the BB Nevison store hosted the celebration of Guinness' new 'Lovely Drops' platform

“We are looking forward to continuing to work collaboratively with retailers to listen and understand what their customers are looking for, so that we can continue to support them in delivering memorable experiences within their communities.”