Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this summer

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival, will return to Pontefract this June.

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 7, and will feature a wide variety of street food and entertainment.

Since debuting in 2022, the event has become a staple within the district with hundreds of people attending each year.

Guests can expect live DJ sets, a prosecco bar and a variety of individually selected, world street food handmade and served from local traders.

Yonder at the Castle will take place at the Pontefract landmark this summer.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for YonderEvents said: “Yonder is returning to Pontefract’s most regal landmark for a hot summer party at the castle.

“You can expect Yonder's signature blend of funky music, finest food and greatest disco with a festival twist.”

This year, Yonder have also announced there will be a new VIP area with it's own private bar.

To find out more, visit: Yonder at The Castle 2025

