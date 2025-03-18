Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this summer
The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 7, and will feature a wide variety of street food and entertainment.
Since debuting in 2022, the event has become a staple within the district with hundreds of people attending each year.
Guests can expect live DJ sets, a prosecco bar and a variety of individually selected, world street food handmade and served from local traders.
Posting to social media, a spokesperson for YonderEvents said: “Yonder is returning to Pontefract’s most regal landmark for a hot summer party at the castle.
“You can expect Yonder's signature blend of funky music, finest food and greatest disco with a festival twist.”
This year, Yonder have also announced there will be a new VIP area with it's own private bar.
To find out more, visit: Yonder at The Castle 2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.