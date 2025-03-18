Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this summer

Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival, will return to Pontefract this June.

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 7, and will feature a wide variety of street food and entertainment.

Since debuting in 2022, the event has become a staple within the district with hundreds of people attending each year.

Guests can expect live DJ sets, a prosecco bar and a variety of individually selected, world street food handmade and served from local traders.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for YonderEvents said: “Yonder is returning to Pontefract’s most regal landmark for a hot summer party at the castle.

“You can expect Yonder's signature blend of funky music, finest food and greatest disco with a festival twist.”

This year, Yonder have also announced there will be a new VIP area with it's own private bar.

To find out more, visit: Yonder at The Castle 2025