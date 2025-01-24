Popular Strictly Come Dancing star to bring new show to Pontefract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly professional dancer, Nadiya Bychkova, will waltz into Pontefract next month as part of her upcoming national tour.

Nadiya Bychkova, the Ballroom and Latin World Champion and Strictly Come Dancing professional, is heading out on a national tour with her brand new, intimate show, ‘A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova’.

The professional dancer has been on the hit BBC show since 2017 and was most recently partnered with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean during the latest series – which was won by comedian Chris McCausland.

Nadiya’s new show will visit a number of venues across Yorkshire, including The King’s Croft Hotel in Pontefract on February 28 alongside venues in Sheffield, Harrogate and Barnsley.

Nadiya Bychkova will visit Pontefract on her new national tour: 'A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova'.

Joined by British Ballroom Champion Jamie Cutler, who will host the show, Nadiya will tell stories from her impressive career, whilst lifting the lid on all the behind-the-scenes gossip and action from her Saturday night TV appearances.

She will also perform a number of dance routines and audiences will even get a chance to ask their own questions during the show.

Ahead of her latest show, Nadiya said: “I’m very excited to bring this up close and personal show to these lovely venues on my latest tour.

"It’s a chance for people to meet me and hear my stories.

"I will talk about my upbringing, my early years competing across the world, travelling with my Mum, the heartbreaks and highs of becoming a professional dancer, and finally landing my dream job of being a professional dancer on the world’s favourite TV show. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone!”

Tickets are available, via: https://www.redshoeentertainment.co.uk/theatre-shows/strictly-s-nadiya-bychkova/