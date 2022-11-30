The Wakefield group will hold its sixth ‘Carols Round the Tree’ on the Green in Horbury Bridge on Friday, December 9 at 6.30pm.

Members of Horbury Victoria Junior Brass Band are set to perform and Santa will make his way from the North Pole for a special appearance ahead of the big day next month and will be giving out a small gift to every child.

Secretary of Pride in Horbury Community Group, Sue Casey, said: “Everyone is welcome to come down and join us. It is a lovely family occasion and we sing Christmas carols and some songs.

Sue Casey, secretary of Bridge Community Group, with Father Christmas at last year's Carols Round The Tree.

"Come and have a glass of mulled wine with us – non-alcoholic juice will be available – and have a good sing-song!”

Mulled wine, spiced apple juice and mince pies will be available.

