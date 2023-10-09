Prince of Wales Residents Association to host Scarecrow Festival family fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will last seven days, from October 27 to November 3, across the grounds of the housing estate, which is on the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in Pontefract,

The festival is the first of its kind thrown by the Residents Association and will see with a number of homeowners taking part and displaying scarecrows in their gardens based on various Halloween themes.

The Prince of Wales Residents Association is set host a brand new Scarecrow Festival later this month.

The Residents Association have also created a trail competition for children on the estate with prizes awarded daily, courtesy of the estate’s developers Harworth.

On November 1, Pontefract North Councillor Hannah Appleyard will do the trail and judge the estate’s best scarecrow.