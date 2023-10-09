News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Prince of Wales Residents Association to host Scarecrow Festival family fundraiser

A Pontefract housing estate has announced a family fundraiser event this Halloween to raise money for grit bins as winter approaches.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event will last seven days, from October 27 to November 3, across the grounds of the housing estate, which is on the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in Pontefract,

The festival is the first of its kind thrown by the Residents Association and will see with a number of homeowners taking part and displaying scarecrows in their gardens based on various Halloween themes.

Read More
Light Up 2023: Wakefield council announce return of "incredible" festival
The Prince of Wales Residents Association is set host a brand new Scarecrow Festival later this month.The Prince of Wales Residents Association is set host a brand new Scarecrow Festival later this month.
The Prince of Wales Residents Association is set host a brand new Scarecrow Festival later this month.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Residents Association have also created a trail competition for children on the estate with prizes awarded daily, courtesy of the estate’s developers Harworth.

    On November 1, Pontefract North Councillor Hannah Appleyard will do the trail and judge the estate’s best scarecrow.

    The winner will receive a £150 M&S hamper, donated by the estate’s maintenance management company, Trustgreen

    Related topics:PontefractHarworth