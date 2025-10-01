Pumpkin patches in Wakefield: The best pumpkin picking places in and around Wakefield this Halloween 2025

There are a variety of pumpkin patches in and around Wakefield to visit this Halloween.
Whether you want to pick a pumpkin to carve it, bake it or just simply want a fun day out with the family – pumpkin patches are the perfect place to get into the spooky spirit.
There are plenty of events planned across October, with some already up and running.
Here are some of the best pumpkin patches to visit across the district this year.
1. Farmer Copleys' Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties for this years festival, which takes place from September 27 to October 31. There will also be live shows, rides, fancy dress competitions and a bar. Photo: National World
2. Blacker Hall Farm Shop
From October 4 to October 31, visit Blacker Hall Farm Shop's pumpkin patch! Choose your perfect shape, colour and size then take your pumpkin to the painting station and create your own masterpiece. Photo: Annandistock
3. Horncastle Farm
Following on from last year, Horncastle are once again opening their family run farm to help you make some wonderful memories, with pumpkin picking taking place from October 11 to October 26. With a variety of pumpkins of different shapes and sizes there is something from everyone. Photo: EyeWolf
4. Pontefract Market
Bring the kids along for a full day of spooky fun at Pontefract Market on October 29. Pick your own pumpkin from the patch, carve it into a creepy creation, and snap a photo with the scarecrow and wheelbarrow displays. Photo: SHansche