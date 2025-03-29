Queen by Candlelight: Wakefield Cathedral to host special tribute performance with live rock band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Cathedral will host the spectacular ‘Queen by Candlelight’ next month.

Following a run of sell-out shows across the UK and Australia, audiences can expect an incredible night of Queen anthems, performed at Wakefield Cathedral by candlelight, on April 11.

Ran by Concerts by Candlelight, the performance features a cast of West End Singers, accompanied by a live rock band.

The production will include some of the most iconic songs of all time, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions and many more.

Tickets are available via: https://concertsbycandlelight.com/show/queen-by-candlelight/