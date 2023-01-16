Return of the Rhubarb: Chefs and programme announced for highly anticipated Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

The annual Rhubarb Festival celebrates the wonderful pink vegetable and recognises Wakefield as the centre of the famous ‘rhubarb triangle’.

The festival is one of the nation’s first food and drink festival in the calender and has become a staple event within West Yorkshire since its debut in 1999.

The festival will bring the city centre to life over three days

Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival returns to the city next month, bringing together a full programme of chef demos, family workshops, comedy nights and the famous food and drink market.

This year, the market will boast almost 60 traders, showcasing fresh rhubarb alongside the region’s finest gins, jams, pickles and cheese.

Curated by Yorkshire Food Guide, a programme of chef demos will run from 11am to 3pm each day. including the ‘spicy flexitarian’ MasterChef finalist Radha Kaushal-Bolland and Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Crystelle Pereira.

Other chefs include Karen Wright (Great British Bake Off), Bobby Geetha (Great British Menu) and Heather (Farmer Copley’s) while local restaurants Iris, TET and Crows Rest will also showcase their best rhubarb inspired recipes.

The festival will also include a Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city centre, allowing visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes.

MasterChef finalist Radha Kaushal-Bolland will run a chef demonstartion.

A whole host of free family workshops will be available throughout the weekend including decorating cupcakes, fondant modelling and games, with The Rhu-bar also making its triumphant return, allowing visitors to indulge in a selection of delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Although rhubarb is a vegetable, it is often put to the same culinary uses as fruits.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful celebration and we are really looking to welcoming visitors from right across the country to enjoy our chefs’ programme, all the opportunities to enjoy delicious food and drink and to take part in entertainment, family workshops and events.

“It’s a fabulous event, and there’s something for all ages to enjoy over the weekend.”

Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Crystelle Pereira is another of the many chefs taking part in this year's festival.

The free festival will run from 10am to 5pm on Friday February 17 and Saturday February 18, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday February 19, 2023, throughout Wakefield city centre.

