Showstopper: Olivier Award-winning show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this month

An Olivier-award winning show will visit the Theatre Royal later this month.

‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ will visit the Theatre Royal on September 17.

With fifteen years of Edinburgh Fringe shows, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their impressive blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

Now they will perform a brand new musical comedy, which is created from scratch at each performance of this award-winning show, as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all dancing productions with hilarious results.

In the show, the audience meets a writer of musicals who is on a deadline – he needs their help.

The audience shouts out suggestions of a setting, musical styles and the title of the show which is then transformed into a one-of-a-kind performance.

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-2025