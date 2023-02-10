News you can trust since 1852
Here are 11 of the best places in Wakefield to take your someone special this St Valentine's Day.

By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago

Saint Valentine was a 3rd-century Roman saint, commemorated in Western Christianity on February 14. From the middle ages, the day has been associated with a tradition of courtly love.

And with February 14 is fast approaching, and love is in the air, but while you’re breathing it in don’t forget to make plans for the special person in your life.

There are a variety of exciting and unique experiences within Wakefield that will take your loved one’s breath away.

From activities to candlelit dinners, here are 11 romantic date ideas for you and your Valentine, this Valentine’s Day in Wakefield.

1. The Hepworth

Explore Wakefield's famous art museum, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am – 5pm. Gallery Walk, Wakefield WF1 5AW

Photo: National World

2. Newmillerdam Country Park

Walk around Newmillerdam's stunning country park,. The incredible West Yorkshire nature reserve is home to a vast central lake surrounded by surfaced paths and coniferous woodland. Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ

Photo: Marta Brown

3. The Red Kite

For £26.95, the restaurant is hosting a stunning 3-course Valentine’s Set Menu, with charming starters, mouth-watering mains, and decadent desserts that’ll have you falling in love from the first bite to the last including special dish, the Valentine’s Billionaire Bomb. Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF4 3BB

Photo: The Red Kite

4. Têt Restaurant

Popular thai place, Têt Restaurant is hosting an exclusive Valentine's tasting menu featuring combined classic Tết dishes, the best -selling and some exciting new dishes. Customers can eat alongside live entertainment and recieve a complementary Valentine’s cocktail or dessert. 3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PQ

Photo: Têt

Wakefield