Here are some of the best places in Wakefield to treat yourself and your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Saint Valentine was a 3rd-century Roman saint, commemorated in Western Christianity on February 14. From the middle ages, the day has been associated with a tradition of courtly love.

And with February 14 is fast approaching, and love is in the air, but while you’re breathing it in don’t forget to make plans for the special person in your life.

There are a variety of exciting and unique experiences within Wakefield that will take your loved one’s breath away.

From activities to candlelit dinners, here are 11 romantic date ideas for you and your Valentine, this Valentine’s Day in Wakefield.

1 . The Hepworth Explore Wakefield's famous art museum, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am – 5pm. Gallery Walk, Wakefield WF1 5AW Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Newmillerdam Country Park Walk around Newmillerdam's stunning country park,. The incredible West Yorkshire nature reserve is home to a vast central lake surrounded by surfaced paths and coniferous woodland. Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ Photo: Marta Brown Photo Sales

3 . The Red Kite For £26.95, the restaurant is hosting a stunning 3-course Valentine’s Set Menu, with charming starters, mouth-watering mains, and decadent desserts that’ll have you falling in love from the first bite to the last including special dish, the Valentine’s Billionaire Bomb. Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF4 3BB Photo: The Red Kite Photo Sales

4 . Têt Restaurant Popular thai place, Têt Restaurant is hosting an exclusive Valentine's tasting menu featuring combined classic Tết dishes, the best -selling and some exciting new dishes. Customers can eat alongside live entertainment and recieve a complementary Valentine’s cocktail or dessert. 3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PQ Photo: Têt Photo Sales