Strictly star who attended Wakefield college to visit hometown later this month
Tasha will return to her hometown of Thirsk on Monday, December 23, from 2pm, to sign books at White Rose Books, in Thirsk Market Place.
The activist, model and social media influencer was a finalist on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing – where she received the first 10s and 40 of the series.
She is also the co-author of ‘Hits Different’ by Hot Key Books, a sweet summer romance novel about learning to love yourself, the power of friendship and the importance of representation - inspired by Tasha’s own deafness and cochlear implant.
Since appearing on Love Island, Tasha has become known for her activism for the deaf community, including working as a global ambassador for DeafKidzUK.
Tasha will be signing copies of her novel throughout the afternoon, and copies may be reserved in advance by contacting the bookshop on 01845 524353 or emailing [email protected].
