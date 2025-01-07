Tasha on Strictly: Ex-CAPA College star shares excitement ahead of national arena tour
Finalist Tasha, will join actor Jamie Borthwick; broadcaster, presenter and opera singer Wynne Evans; singer, TV presenter and author JB Gill; Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas; actress Sarah Hadland; and actor and singer Shayne Ward on the highly-anticipated tour.
The seven celebrities will hit the road for 30 sparkle-filled shows around the country – starting at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on January 17.
Tasha made the final of the iconic 20th series of Strictly, that was won by comedian Chris McCausland, and was even named “the best” dancer the show has had in its 20-year history by judge Anton Du Beke.
Now she will return to dance floors across the country alongside series partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.
On being part of the tour, Tasha said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be performing in arenas – it’s a real pinch me moment and an amazing way to continue this journey, I’ve loved it so much.”
Each show will also be BSL signed – something that deaf activist, and Cochlear Implant user, Tasha is very proud of.
"I’m so happy that all the shows on the tour are going to be BSL signed.” She continued.
"It’s really important to me that everyone feels represented and included and I hope everyone, including the amazing people who have supported me from the deaf community, come along and watch.
"It’s going to be incredible!”
Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour are still available, via; https://strictlycomedancinglive.com/
