Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA star tops the leaderboard for the second week in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The CAPA College alumni, and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec, performed a moving rumba during the Strictly fan-favourite ‘Movie Week’.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For week three, the pair performed a Barbie-themed routine to Oscar-winning song “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish.

On the dance, Tasha, who wears a cochlear implant, shared her struggle of not being able to hear the beat of the song due to its softness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because it’s piano it’s very gentle, it’s very delicate but I rely on bass and the beats – so it’s been really hard”.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec performed a rumba for week three of Strictly Come Dancing. (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

The Love Island star earned a score of 34, with judges, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke scoring the dance a nine.

Head judge, Shirley, said: “I’ve just come back from judging the Royal Albert Hall World Championship and there was some people who didn’t do as good as that!”

Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair an eight alongside Motsi Mabuse, called the dance “exquisite” – commending Tasha on her legs and “fluid arms”.