Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA star tops the leaderboard for the second week in a row
For week three, the pair performed a Barbie-themed routine to Oscar-winning song “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish.
On the dance, Tasha, who wears a cochlear implant, shared her struggle of not being able to hear the beat of the song due to its softness.
"Because it’s piano it’s very gentle, it’s very delicate but I rely on bass and the beats – so it’s been really hard”.
The Love Island star earned a score of 34, with judges, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke scoring the dance a nine.
Head judge, Shirley, said: “I’ve just come back from judging the Royal Albert Hall World Championship and there was some people who didn’t do as good as that!”
Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair an eight alongside Motsi Mabuse, called the dance “exquisite” – commending Tasha on her legs and “fluid arms”.
