The Ridings: Steampunk and Alternative Fair to visit Wakefield shopping centre this spring
The Ridings will host Wakefield’s second Steampunk and Alternative Fair this spring.
Ran by Leeds Steampunk Market, the fair will return to the ground floor of the shopping centre for the second time, on Saturday, March 1 from 9am to 4pm.
From clothes to accessories, prints to books – visitors will be able to purchase a wide variety of gothic and fantasy themed items from numerous traders, artists and authors.
There will also be a licenced bar stationed within The Ridings throughout the day.
