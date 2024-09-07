The Ridings to host unique Pop Up Planetarium for shoppers next month
The Wakefield shopping hotspot will host an incredible Pop Up Planetarium for one day only this October.
‘Aurora Planetarium’ will take visitors on an immersive experience across the stars on Saturday, October 26.
Through an immersive theater environment, the Pop Up Planetarium will explain the the wonders of the universe including the solar system and space beyond Earth.
Shoppers will also learn more about the human body through breathtaking 4k presentations from the award-winning animation studios of NSCcreative.
Tickets cost £5.50 and can be bought via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.