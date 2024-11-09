The UK's 'best' Dolly Parton impersonator to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dolly Parton impersonator, who has been endorsed by the Parton family, will bring her award-winning show to Wakefield next year.

Kelly O’Brien, will take to the Theatre Royal stage in The Dolly Show on January 30, 2025.

The Australian-born star has been entertaining professionally for over 25 years and has been crowned the UK’s best Dolly tribute act (as voted for by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain) four times running.

Kelly, who is the only Dolly Parton impersonator endorsed by The Parton family, will be accompanied by her band to perform some of Dolly’s iconic songs including 9 to 5, Jolene and Islands in the stream.

West End star, Kelly O’Brien, will bring The Dolly Show to Wakefield's Theatre Royal.

Kelly has also gained numerous celebrity fans with Alison Hammond stating she was “blown away”, following her This Morning appearance and Jonathan Ross claiming that he “thought it was Dolly" after she performed on The Last Leg, last year.

Online booking for the event opens at 10am on November 14.

To buy tickets, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/the-dolly-show-2025