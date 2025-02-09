The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair, the go-to place to buy and explore all things print, will return to the district this spring.

The Print Fair will take place at Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite the gallery, on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield will be able to buy directly from over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints. This year, printmakers taking part include Leeds-based Tommy Davidson-Hawley, an artist who has created official screen-printed posters for the Arctic Monkeys and The Smashing Pumpkins and British-Ukrainian illustrator, comic book artist and author Kristyna Baczynski, who has been recognised a number of times by the International Comics Festival and Northern Design Awards.

Across the weekend, there will be a variety of printmaking workshops and art activities taking place, that are guaranteed to keep budding artists occupied.

Visitors can also enjoy brunch, lunch or a slice of cake and a coffee in The Hepworth Wakefield café and garden café or treat themselves to street food available in The Hepworth Wakefield garden.

Visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield café can see prints on display by Saltaire-based artist and printmaker Tall Paul Kelly, who is the winner of The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair Prize 2024.

The Prize was open to all artists and collectives participating in The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair last year and was devised as part of the gallery's work to support artists at all stages of their career.

On being awarded the prize, Paul said: “I’m over the moon to win the Print Fair Prize and showcase my work at The Hepworth Wakefield.

Winner of The Hepworth Wakefield's Print Fair Prize 2024, Tall Paul Kelly.

"The gallery and its stunning garden are always a source of inspiration so having my art displayed there is an honour. It’s more than an exhibition though – it’s a nod to the gallery’s commitment to nurturing emerging artists like myself, making it a true gem of the North.”

Entry to the Print Fair is £2.50 in advance, or free for Members of The Hepworth Wakefield and under 18s.

Tickets can be bought online or are available to purchase on the door.