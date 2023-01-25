A huge public response to the annual fundraising game has seen 670 tickets snapped up for The Kews Burrow Charity FC vs Jet2 TV All-Stars charity football match on April 30.

Despite offering tickets on the door, due to the high demand there will no longer be a pay on the gate option, organisers say.

The annual match will raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and will be held at the Hall Green United football ground in Wakefield.

The 2022 Jet 2 TV all-stars.

The annual match first premiered in 2015 and has since raised over £103k for charities across England.

Organiser Darren Powell said: "I’m over the moon with the support and we can’t thank the public enough for all buying tickets for the big day.

“It's going to be one amazing day.”

