The Kews Burrow Charity FC will take to the pitch to battle it out against the Jet2 TV All-Stars team on April 30.

The annual charity football match will raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and will be held at the Hall Green United football ground in Wakefield.

The annual match first premiered in 2015 and has since raised over £103k for charities across England.

The 2022 Jet 2 TV all-stars.

This year, the match features a variety of famous faces with I'm Celebrity runner-up Owen Warner joining soap stars such as Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment and Emmerdale’s Jay Kanzel.

Former Leeds Rhinos RL star Rob Burrow, of Pontefract, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, will also make a special appearance, with his children acting as mascots.

The event will feature an auction of signed memorabilia as well as a raffle that will give a lucky winner a return flight for two to anywhere in Europe, courtesy of Jet2.

Organiser Darren Powell said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to get back raising money for many charity's across England and we hope to make people even more prouder of our achievements.

Organiser of the charity football match, Darren Powell.

"Please come down on Sunday 30th April and show your fantastic support and see some famous faces taking part.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £1 for under 18s and will be available on the day or via eventbrite.

The gates open at noon with the game set to kick off at 2pm.

Last year's I'm a Celebrity runner up Owen Warner will join the all-star team this year.

