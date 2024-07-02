Time to paw-ty! RSPCA Wakefield to host huge family fun day and dog show at local park this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch’s exciting annual Summer Fun Day and Dog Show is returning to Thornes Park this weekend.

The vast event will be held this Saturday, July 6 from 11am until 4pm at Clarence Park, in Wakefield, with all money raised going directly towards the branch’s animal centre in East Ardsley.

The day will feature numerous stalls, a kids corner, a dog agility course and a spectacular dog show, with categories including Best Sausage Catcher and Best Rescue Dog.

Posting to social media, the branch said: “Our biggest event of the year is back for 2024! Join us on July 6 for our Summer Fun Day & Dog Show in Clarence Park (part of Thornes Park) in Wakefield.

"We had a fantastic day last year and raised over £4000 for the animals in our care, so lets try and do one better and raise even more this year!”