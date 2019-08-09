Town crier to reopen Liquorice Cafe at Pontefract Castle

The liquorice cafe at Pontefract Castle will officially reopen on Monday, August 12.
The liquorice cafe at Pontefract Castle will officially reopen on Monday, August 12.

The liquorice cafe at Pontefract Castle will officially reopen on Monday, August 12.

The cafe, which has been closed since October, will offer a variety of fresh and healthy foods, including hot and cold options and a children’s menu.

The Pontefract Town Crier will officially open the cafe at 10am on Monday morning.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The summer holidays are a great time to visit the castle and see all the renovation work that’s been taking place in recent years.”