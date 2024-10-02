WACCL returns with new venue and exciting menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), delivered by Wakefield Children’s Charity in partnership with Prosper Wakefield District, the independent grant making organisation, is returning with a new venue and an exciting menu!

The festive event, which has raised more than £300k in support of young people across the Wakefield District since its launch in 2011, will take place at Wakefield Trinity RLFC on Thursday 12th December from 11:30am-4pm with tickets at £65 each or £600 for a table of ten.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a three-course meal and entertainment, including performances from the Theatre Royal Wakefield Youth Academy, and others to be announced soon!

Having raised over £25k during 2023, the WACCL committee is hoping to increase this to over £60k in 2024. Working alongside charities and not for profits, all beneficiaries will redirect funds to positively impact young people from the Wakefield District.

MKM Suite at Wakefield Trinity

Last year, beneficiaries included the Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, Levi Star, Star Bereavement, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Sense and Blossom Training and Development.

Clare Thornton, the Chair of the WACCL committee, comments: “There are so many charities and not for profits that deliver incredible work supporting young people throughout the Wakefield District and we want to ensure that they have access to funds that allow them to continue.

“This year’s event is set to be one of the best yet. Not only do we have a great venue, but also an exciting new menu too! Add to that the schedule of entertainment we have planned, along with auction and raffle, and it’s a must-not-miss for any business based in or around Wakefield.”

Chief Executive Officer at Prosper Wakefield District, Kath Lindley, comments: “This partnership with WACCL is so exciting. It is an event that the business community look forward to all year, and to know that with our support we can make it even bigger and better is fantastic.

“We hope that people will get their tickets booked early to avoid disappointment and that we raise a record-breaking amount of money that will be used to support disadvantaged young people from the Wakefield district.”

For further details about WACCL, its beneficiaries and the organisations that it has previously supported, please visit: https://waccl.co.uk/ and for links to tickets, which are £65 each or £600 per table of ten visit: WACCL24.eventbite.co.uk