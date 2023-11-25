Wakefield actor turned West End star steals the show in first production photos of Wicked UK tour

Wicked has released production photos for the new touring production – starring 31-year-old Wakefield actor Laura Pick.

Laura will reprise the role of Elphaba next Spring for the West Yorkshire dates.

The Tony-award winning show will visit West Yorkshire in April and May 2024.

Earlier this year, producers announced that the cast will be led by Laura, a star in the West End version of the production.

Now, official production photos showing Laura as “Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West”, one of the two leading roles, have dropped.

Wakefield-born Laura Pick will star alongside Sarah O’Connor in the upcoming Wicked UK and Ireland national tour.

The Broadway musical phenomenon, which tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, will see Laura return as “Elphaba” next Spring for the Bradford dates of the Wicked UK national tour.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the UK and Ireland tour cast of Wicked and to be given the opportunity to continue my journey with this incredible show, which first began for me in the West End in 2017."

Growing up, Laura attended Kettlethorpe High School before joining the Mechanics' Performing Arts programme at Wakefield College.

She began her professional training and subsequent career after winning a place at London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

The musical phenomenon tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz.

She made her London stage debut in July 2013 in “The Sound of Music” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with her West End journey in Wicked beginning in 2017 when she was cast as the standby for Elphaba.

Laura assumed the starring role full-time, playing Elphaba in the West End at more than 350 performances to huge acclaim.