Wakefield-based company YPO to offer free recruitment advice at Wakefield Pride

YPO will be holding a recruitment focused drop-in as part of their sponsorship of Wakefield Pride 2024.

The company, which is one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, will be providing free careers advice and information from YPO’s People Services (HR) representatives at the Wakefield Pride charity shop in The Ridings.

YPO, which is also headline sponsor of Wakefield Pride, is hosting the drop-in as part of its commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and to support its mission of being an inclusive employer.

From 11.30am to 1.30pm, on August 6, the YPO team will be on hand to share recruitment guidance, including an overview of current YPO roles and vacancies, as well as wider advice to support shoppers in applying for roles across the local and public sector jobs market.

Simon Hill, managing director of Wakefield-based company, YPO, currently employs 500 staff at the Wakefield-based headquarters and warehouse.

There will also be an opportunity for job seekers to share informal feedback with YPO regarding recruitment processes and ways in which the LGBTQIA+ community can feel represented and acknowledged during recruitment and selection processes.

Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, said: “Supporting the career ambitions of those in marginalised groups is crucial for creating a diverse workforce, both at YPO and the wider economy. Being part of the LGBTQIA+ community myself, I’m well aware of the positive impact events like Wakefield Pride can make in developing people’s confidence.

“YPO’s People Services experts will do an amazing job in providing helpful, insightful guidance. We’re looking forward to both the day itself and our participation in the Wakefield Pride parade on August 11.”