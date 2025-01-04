Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance unveils drone show to launch its 25th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a thrilling start to Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the charity has partnered with world-renowned drone show creators SKYMAGIC to deliver a one-of-a-kind display, celebrating the lifesaving work the charity does.

The breathtaking show, which premiered on Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) YouTube and social media channels, has already received hundreds of viewers.

The display coincides with the launch of YAA’s 25th anniversary celebrations and has been released on social media to inspire and thank supporters across Yorkshire.

The drones first synchronise to form a towering 200ft paramedic walking through the sky, before transforming into an exact replica of the charity’s iconic yellow H145 D3 helicopter.

The display was performed live to a small, private audience of YAA staff but is available to watch on Youtube.

The striking helicopter, with moving rotors and blades before the show concludes with a powerful ‘thank you’ message recognising the vital public support that keeps the Nostell-based charity’s life-saving missions possible.

The show was performed live to a small, private audience of YAA staff at Park Lodge Shooting School, a long-standing supporter of the charity.

The display also uses the voices of actual YAA crew members which was recorded during a live incident, creating an immersive and emotional experience that highlights the charity’s lifesaving work

The show was generously designed and produced by popular drone show company, SKYMAGIC, free of charge, making it a truly special gift to mark the beginning of YAA’s milestone year.

Co-Founder of SKYMAGIC, said: “With our UK studio in Leeds, we are proud to be supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance celebrate 25 years.

"As one of the world’s leading drone show companies, the skies are our canvas, and there was no more fitting place to tell the story of this incredible charity saving lives in our region. "We hope our small contribution of a drone show inspires others to donate to this important cause.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic, Sam Berridge, said, “Every time I watch the video, I’m filled with immense pride.

"The drone show is absolutely breathtaking, and the scale of the production is incredible.

"This one-of-a-kind celebration perfectly highlights the vital work we do and serves as a heartfelt thank you to the people of Yorkshire for their incredible support over the years. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our 25th anniversary!”

The incredible drone show can be watched, via: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9K4u1X4WZA