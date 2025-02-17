Wakefield burlesque artist calls on city to join record breaking dance class attempt

A Wakefield artist is inviting people in the district to take part in an attempt to break the record of the biggest ever online burlesque class.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ozara Sapphire has joined the online call for 1,000 participants to be part of the class, which will take place as part of World Burlesque Day.

The event is to raise awareness of the burlesque artform, to bring the many countries who have a scene together, and to welcome newcomers who may be curious to come and try a dance class via Zoom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It would be great if more people from Wakefield join the online world record attempt as it's a fun online class that anyone can do from home. All you need is wifi connection.

Ozara Sapphire

“I love burlesque because it boosts body confidence, it’s a great workout whilst having fun and allows you to be someone you perhaps don’t have the confidence to be otherwise."

Ozara was a cheerleader for the Wakefield Wildcats and has appeared on Sky TV.

She is an application engineer in IT by day but said she found her true love in burlesque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will also visit Castleford Lodge care home with World Burlesque Day founder, Sapphira, to present a certificate of contribution to retired nursing home resident, Hilda, a burlesque dancer from Paris who turned 100 last year.

Ozara performing

Ozara said: "I'm excited to acknowledge a big part of Wakefield’s burlesque history and meet Hilda to show her we recognise her contribution.

"Even though it was many years ago, it’s been important in our history.

"Burlesque is an art form that empowers you, lets you be who you want to be and be accepted for your uniqueness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous record for an online burlesque class was 155 people, set in 2024.

Burlesque is a style of comedy and dancing that stems from theatre and it's had a revival since the 1990s.

The record will be validated by Official World Record, an organisation recognised by the Council of the Notariats of the European Union (Notaries of Europe).

It will take place Sunday, April 27, 7pm to 8.30pm.

Visit worldburlesqueacademy.com/course/world-record-attempt-2025 to join in.