Hepworth House is inviting everyone to join in their ‘Hepfest’ event, which will feature local talented performers.

From 2pm-4.30pm on Saturday, July 8, guests will be welcomed into Hepworth House’s gardens to enjoy music from entertainers like Steve Walters, Many Voices Community Choir and the care home’s own singing group, the Hepworth Harmonies, made up of residents from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident and Hepworth Harmonies member, Catherine Harley, 70, said: "I love going to our choir sessions, they are so much fun.

Hepworth House Care Home is hosting it's first "Hepfest" on Saturday, July 8th

Most Popular

"We even do music quizzes during the session to test our memories, which I love. They often bring back fond memories.

"Music means so much to me, it always lifts my mood. I’m really looking forward to Hepfest!”

Musician and regular visitor of Hepworth House, Steve Walters, often visits the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Music soundtracks all our lives and those musical memories act as cornerstones for us when we recall special moments.

The event will see multiple local acts preform in the grounds of Hepworth House care home

"Being able to take these lovely folk back to another time is like a magic trick. It never fails to astonish me that music can do this, and it’s a testament to the amazing level of care given at Hepworth House that music isn’t seen as a luxury, but a necessity.”

Helen Batty, the Home Manager, addedd: “We are big believers in the power of music at Hepworth House. Music can evoke so many emotions and remind our residents of precious memories from their past.

"We love to hear our staff and residents singing along to their favourite tunes, so we’re very excited to share our love of music at Hepfest. All are welcome to join us for a fantastic day supporting local musicians!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepworth House is a luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by Ideal Carehomes, based in Wakefield.