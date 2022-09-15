Wakefield Town Hall

Visitors attending walks and events have been advised to check ahead.

Events on the day of the Queen’s funeral – September 19 – may be particularly affected.

Experience Wakefield, the city council’s tourism team, said: @Heritage Open Days are currently underway, although we are aware of some cancellations, please check with organisers before travelling.

"Some events may be cancelled, some venues may close, and public transport could be affected, particularly on Monday 19th September, which has been confirmed as a national bank holiday.”

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Across the country thousands of local volunteers and organisations take part each year in September.

It’s your chance to see places that display our shared history. And all the events are all free.