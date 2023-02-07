The annual Rhubarb Festival recognises Wakefield as the centre of the famous ‘rhubarb triangle’ and takes place as the pink forced rhubarb is picked by hand, by candlelight.

The festival will bring the city centre to life over three days, from February 17 – 19, and will feature a full programme of lively street entertainment and music, comedy nights, a variety of workshops and the famous food and drink market, which features over 50 chalets.

The festival will also include a Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city centre, allowing visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes.

Edward Mansfield, 6, of Brighouse, powerlifting a bunch of freshly picked rhubard at the 2022 Rhubarb Festival.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our fantastic trail, around the city centre. It’s a great way for visitors to discover and explore city centre businesses that are showcasing their amazing rhubarb themed products.”

Curated by Yorkshire Food Guide, a programme of chef demos will also run from 11am to 3pm each day, with demonstrations including celebrity chefs such as ‘spicy flexitarian’ MasterChef finalist Radha Kaushal-Bolland.

“The Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful celebration and we are really looking to welcoming visitors from right across the country.” Coun Michael Graham continues.

“It’s a fabulous event, and there’s something for all ages to enjoy over the weekend.”

Over 25 venues across the city centre will be putting on delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight visitors’ taste buds throughout the festival weekend.

The festival will run from 10am – 5pm on February 17 and February 18, and from 10am – 4pm on Sunday February 19.

