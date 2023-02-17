The three day long festival began at noon today (Friday February 17), two hours later than scheduled, after the Met Office warned of gusts in excess of 75mph as the storm moves across the north of England.

Winds were expected to ease this afternoon but weather forecasters expected gusty condtions to continue tomorrow with sunny spells and light showers in Wakefield.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused but need to prioritise the safety of traders, visitors and staff.”

The festival offers a full weekend programme including a market - full of rhubarb treats – with almost 60 chalets, that will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Rhubarb Festival isn't just about delicious food. It's also about great entertainment and visitors from some of the very best Wakefield has to offer.

Free family activities include celebrity chef demos, family activities, live music, and street entertainment are on the menu this weekend.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our celebration of our district’s most famous vegetable, with a weekend that is packed with so much to do for people of all ages.