Wakefield RSPCA's spring 'Paws 4 a Walk' fundraiser to return this weekend

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the community to participate in their wholesome “Paws 4 a Walk” charity fundraiser this weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
The seasonly event has become a staple on the local branch’s calendar, with dozens of dogs and their owners getting involved last year.

The walk will begin and end at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley on Sunday, March 24.

The springtime fundraiser will start at 11am, with registration open from 10.30am.

    The walk will begin and ended at the branch's Animal Centre in East Ardsley.The walk will begin and ended at the branch's Animal Centre in East Ardsley.
    Tickets cost £5 per dog, and all dogs will receive a goody bag and certificate to take home at the end.

    All money raised will go towards the local charity and the rehabilitation and rehoming of the animals in their centre.

    To sign up for the walk, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/paws-4-a-walk-east-ardsley/

