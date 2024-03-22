Wakefield RSPCA's spring 'Paws 4 a Walk' fundraiser to return this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The seasonly event has become a staple on the local branch’s calendar, with dozens of dogs and their owners getting involved last year.

The walk will begin and end at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley on Sunday, March 24.

The springtime fundraiser will start at 11am, with registration open from 10.30am.

Tickets cost £5 per dog, and all dogs will receive a goody bag and certificate to take home at the end.

All money raised will go towards the local charity and the rehabilitation and rehoming of the animals in their centre.