Wakefield Walkies: Wakefield Hospice announces return of popular dog fundraising event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place on Sunday, October 6, the annual event will raise vital funds for the hospice.
Participants can take part in a three kilometre sponsored walk around Newmillerdam Country Park, before heading to The Pledwick Well Inn for an afternoon of fun.
At the local pub, there will be a special dog show, agility sessions, stalls and live music.
On the fundraising event, Wakefield Hospice said: “Anyone is welcome to join us for this year’s walk - whether you are a pet owner or not.
"But if you are bringing a playful pooch, then please keep them on a lead at all times and don't forget the waste bags! “Every penny raised will continue to provide care for our patients and families.
Entry is £10 per dog – with all walkers receiving a free doggy goody bag and finishers gift on the day.
To register, visit: https://www.wakefieldhospice.org/wakefield-walkies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.