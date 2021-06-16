Wakefield's Armed Forces Day celebrations cancelled for a second year after lockdown easing postponed

Wakefield’s Armed Forces Day is held each summer, to honour and celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of service members, veterans, cadets and their families.

It regularly attracts more than 20,000 visitors, and had been scheduled to take place at Pontefract PArk on Saturday, June 26.

But, following the announcement that easing of lockdown restrictions will not go ahead on June 21, Wakefield Council said it had taken the decision to cancel the event.

An annual event celebrating the contributions of the Armed Forces in Wakefield and the Five Towns has been called off for a second year. Pictured is a parade at the event in 2013.

Councillor Sandra Pickin, who serves as Wakefield Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “We do understand that the cancellation of this event will be very disappointing for our residents, veterans, participants and stallholders, but public safety must always come first.

“However, the focus now turns to next year and to arranging a fantastic AFD event for everyone to show their support and gratitude for those who have served or are currently serving in the forces, and their families.