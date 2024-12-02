The event, held over the past two weekends, featured stalls from more than 85 independent makers.

Visitors could treat their loved ones and themselves to everything from candles, ceramics, prints, jewellery and homeware to food, drink, stationery, textiles and toys.

There were also family activities, half-price exhibition entry, live music and street food.

The gallery posted: “What a weekend!

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone - stallholders, visitors, street food providers, musicians, our event partner Tileyard North, and the whole team at The Hepworth Wakefield - for an another absolutely amazing festive market weekend.”

For more details about The Hepworth Wakefield and events there, visit the gallery’s website at https://hepworthwakefield.org/

Photos by Scott Merrylees.

