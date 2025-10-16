West Yorkshire hip hop stars to visit Wakefield pub for special performance

TjTucker and ExP will perform at the George and Crown pub tomorrow.

TjTucker and ExP will perform at the George and Crown pub on October 17.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will feature two great performances from two renowned West Yorkshire artists - making it a regional celebration of talent and music.

Originally from Wakefield, TjTucker is an artist, producer, and co-founder of the independent production house Heroes Never Die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now fronting The Legends With No Name, a band blending hip-hop, jazz, and Latin influences, he’s supported staple hip-hop acts like Coops, Oddisee, and House of Pharaohs across key West Yorkshire venues.

Also performing is Bradford star, Ben ‘ExP’ Goodwin who’s first self-produced solo album “RemarkableUnremarkable” was crowdfunded into existence in 2017 having reached its target in a week.

The pair will perform at the The George and Crown’s newly-opened upstairs space.

Tickets are £8 in advance, or £10 on the door.

To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/94302