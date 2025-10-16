West Yorkshire hip hop stars to visit Wakefield pub for special performance

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST
TjTucker and ExP will perform at the George and Crown pub on October 17.

The show will feature two great performances from two renowned West Yorkshire artists - making it a regional celebration of talent and music.

Originally from Wakefield, TjTucker is an artist, producer, and co-founder of the independent production house Heroes Never Die.

Now fronting The Legends With No Name, a band blending hip-hop, jazz, and Latin influences, he’s supported staple hip-hop acts like Coops, Oddisee, and House of Pharaohs across key West Yorkshire venues.

Also performing is Bradford star, Ben ‘ExP’ Goodwin who’s first self-produced solo album “RemarkableUnremarkable” was crowdfunded into existence in 2017 having reached its target in a week.

The pair will perform at the The George and Crown’s newly-opened upstairs space.

Tickets are £8 in advance, or £10 on the door.

To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/94302

