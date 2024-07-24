Here are a variety of free things to do this summer.Here are a variety of free things to do this summer.
What's on: 18 things to do with the kids throughout the summer holidays in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
School is out for summer for thousands of kids across the district and ensuring they aren’t bored doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

From dinosaurs in Trinity Walk to family fun days in the city centre, here are 18 things to do with the kids across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that won’t cost you a penny.

From July 25 to August 31, look out for Trinity Animal Control Team officers and their dinosaurs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a Discovery Dig area and face painting.

1. Dino Walk

From July 25 to August 31, look out for Trinity Animal Control Team officers and their dinosaurs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a Discovery Dig area and face painting.Photo: National World

Sandal Castle stands in a commanding position overlooking the River Calder, to the south of Wakefield city centre. Have a relaxing stroll around the castle grounds and learn about the rich heritage of the site.

2. Sandal Castle

Sandal Castle stands in a commanding position overlooking the River Calder, to the south of Wakefield city centre. Have a relaxing stroll around the castle grounds and learn about the rich heritage of the site.Photo: Google Maps

Located 3.5 miles south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park features a central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding broadleaved and coniferous woodland located on the slopes - making it the perfect day trip out. The park’s breathtaking scenery makes it ideal for short walks or longer rambles with it also being home to a wide range of wildlife.

3. Newmillerdam Country Park

Located 3.5 miles south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park features a central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding broadleaved and coniferous woodland located on the slopes - making it the perfect day trip out. The park’s breathtaking scenery makes it ideal for short walks or longer rambles with it also being home to a wide range of wildlife.Photo: Google Maps

Enjoy a day out at The Hepworth Wakefield this winter and get creative as a family while you explore the galleries and garden. Exhibition entry is free for members, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.

4. The Hepworth Wakefield

Enjoy a day out at The Hepworth Wakefield this winter and get creative as a family while you explore the galleries and garden. Exhibition entry is free for members, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.Photo: The Hepworth Wakefield

