3 . Newmillerdam Country Park

Located 3.5 miles south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park features a central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding broadleaved and coniferous woodland located on the slopes - making it the perfect day trip out. The park's breathtaking scenery makes it ideal for short walks or longer rambles with it also being home to a wide range of wildlife.