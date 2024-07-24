From dinosaurs in Trinity Walk to family fun days in the city centre, here are 18 things to do with the kids across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that won’t cost you a penny.
1. Dino Walk
From July 25 to August 31, look out for Trinity Animal Control Team officers and their dinosaurs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a Discovery Dig area and face painting.Photo: National World
2. Sandal Castle
Sandal Castle stands in a commanding position overlooking the River Calder, to the south of Wakefield city centre. Have a relaxing stroll around the castle grounds and learn about the rich heritage of the site.Photo: Google Maps
3. Newmillerdam Country Park
Located 3.5 miles south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park features a central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding broadleaved and coniferous woodland located on the slopes - making it the perfect day trip out. The park’s breathtaking scenery makes it ideal for short walks or longer rambles with it also being home to a wide range of wildlife.Photo: Google Maps
4. The Hepworth Wakefield
Enjoy a day out at The Hepworth Wakefield this winter and get creative as a family while you explore the galleries and garden. Exhibition entry is free for members, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.Photo: The Hepworth Wakefield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.