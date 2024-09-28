What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October

3 . There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly - October 6

In this enchanting stage adaptation, aliens from a distant planet have crash-landed on earth and need our help to get home. But there’s a problem. Their rocket runs on stories, not fuel, and only the greatest story in the universe will be enough to save them. With a captivating combination of live action, animation and puppetry, this magical re-telling of There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is sure to surprise and delight children and nostalgic adults in equal measure. Photo: The People's Theatre Company