What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October

From Jason Manford to Kinky Boots, the bingo to the ballet - there is something for everyone at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre this month.
Here’s a full list of what to expect.
1. Talon: Best of Eagles - October 3
Talon have risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful theatre touring shows in the UK and ‘TO THE LIMIT 2024’ will once again feature the Eagles timeless back catalogue including Hotel California, Take It Easy and One Of These Nights. Photo: Talon Music Ltd
2. Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons - October 4 & 5
Join Jason as he steps back on stage to try out brand new material ahead of his UK & Ireland Arena Tour. Photo: Phil McIntyre Live ltd, by arrangement with Lisa Thomas Management
3. There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly - October 6
In this enchanting stage adaptation, aliens from a distant planet have crash-landed on earth and need our help to get home. But there’s a problem. Their rocket runs on stories, not fuel, and only the greatest story in the universe will be enough to save them. With a captivating combination of live action, animation and puppetry, this magical re-telling of There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is sure to surprise and delight children and nostalgic adults in equal measure. Photo: The People's Theatre Company
4. Bingo Evening - October 8
Did you know that in 1966 Theatre Royal Wakefield was transformed into the Lucky Seven Bingo Hall. As part of their Anniversary celebrations, they are hosting a fun filled bingo evening. Have a chance to win some fantastic prizes, whilst helping to raise funds for the Theatre and their work with the community. Photo: Theatre Royal Wakefield
