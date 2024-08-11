What's on: Free family fun day at Wakefield's Star Inn to feature live music, bouncy castle and food to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
It has been organised with a local motorcycle group and will offer live music, food stalls and children’s activities.
The pub was recently taken over by Tony Padgett – who has been in the industry for over 30 years – along with his wife, Amanda, and business partners, Paul and Saranya Presley.
Speaking about their first few weeks of being open, Tony said: “We have been welcomed tremendously by the local community.
“It’s our intention to support local businesses.”
Around 200 motorbikes will be on display, and face painting, a bouncy castle and stalls set up by local businesses will also feature.
The businesses will donate a percentage of their profits from the day to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.
A traditional Polish campfire will also be available to roast Polish sausage and marshmallows.
The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.
