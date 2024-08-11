Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free family fun day will take place at the Star Inn, Wakefield, on Saturday, August 17 from 10am.

It has been organised with a local motorcycle group and will offer live music, food stalls and children’s activities.

The pub was recently taken over by Tony Padgett – who has been in the industry for over 30 years – along with his wife, Amanda, and business partners, Paul and Saranya Presley.

Speaking about their first few weeks of being open, Tony said: “We have been welcomed tremendously by the local community.

The Star Inn is located on Batley Road in Kirkhamgate. Its family fun day will take place from 10am on Saturday, August 17 and is free to attend

“It’s our intention to support local businesses.”

Around 200 motorbikes will be on display, and face painting, a bouncy castle and stalls set up by local businesses will also feature.

The businesses will donate a percentage of their profits from the day to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

A traditional Polish campfire will also be available to roast Polish sausage and marshmallows.

The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.