What's on: Free family fun day to return to Castleford this weekend
The Glasshoughton Redhill Environment Action Team (GREAT) will host their popular family fun day for residents this Saturday.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The free event has become an annual tradition amongst residents.
It is set to take place this Sunday August 6 from 1pm to 4pm at the Redhill Avenue Recreation Ground in Castleford.
Guests can expect a wide range of activities, food vendors and stalls including donkey rides, farm animal fairground rides and a tombola as well as a live performance by streetdance group, Xuberdance.