One of Wakefield’s most well-attended events has been cancelled for 2025.

Organisers of Wakefield Pride have announced the popular event will not take place this year after a last-minute “catastrophic” loss of grants and sponsorships.

Refunds are being offered for those who have already bought tickets although people can keep their tickets and use them for next year’s event.

In a social media post, Wakefield Pride has said: “This is a very difficult announcement for us.

"We’ve made the call to postpone our weekend of events including Good Times and Wakefield Pride until August 8 and 9, 2026.

"We have been working to deliver the weekend for over a year, with costings totalling over £265,000. This has been entirely funded by our committee and partners.

"A catastrophic loss of grants and sponsorships at the eleventh hour that were promised this year meant the support we have had in previous years has melted away and we cannot proceed.

"We’ve had to call it. Despite frantic and extensive efforts by the team, we have been unable to secure additional financial backing to keep the event afloat.

"We know it’s not the news you wanted. As such, we sincerely apologise for having to postpone.

"We understand if you choose not to support us in the future, though we would like to invite you to join us for our events in August 2026.

"Although we’re postponing until 2026, we’re offering refunds to everyone that bought tickets but also offering a whole lot more to ones that would like to keep their tickets.

"Thank you for your understanding. To all ticket holders, we will be in touch shortly.”