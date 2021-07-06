Win tickets to see Castleford Tigers at Wembley

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/04/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England - Castleford's Paul McShane, Daniel Smith and Jake Truman celebrate the win.

The competition, courtesy of Super League sponsors Bathelors Peas, will also see the lucky winner receive a £50 shopping voucher.

In a showpiece match sure to deliver thrills, Castleford Tigers will seek to win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986.

PRIZE

Four (4x) tickets to St Helens vs Castleford Tigers match at Wembley Stadium, Saturday, July 17. Kick-off: 3pm

PLUS a £50 shopping voucher

Closing date is July 8th.

Question:

How many times have Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers won the Challenge Cup? (combined total)