With Banners Held High festival will be held at new Wakefield Exchange venue
This year’s With Banner Held High festival will feature a parade of colliery standards through the city centre, ending at Wakefield Exchange.
This year’s event will take place Saturday, May 10.
The banners parade will start at 11am from Smyth Street.
It will proceed through the precinct, up the Springs and Westmorland Street, Northgate and Union Street, culminating at Wakefield Exchange.
In the former market hall, a stage will accommodate speakers and music from noon, with stalls for trade union and activist groups.
It is Yorkshire’s biggest trade union event and attracts people from across the UK.
This year’s event follows the 40th anniversary of the end of the miners’ strike.
The theme for the festival this year is 40 Years on the Struggle Continues, with an emphasis on protecting the right to protest.
