World Book Day 2024: Another 36 fabulous photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

There were hundreds of photos shared with us of schoolchildren across Wakefield dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

It’s been brilliant seeing children (and grown ups) having so much fun in their costumes.

Thank you to everyone for sharing your photos – we hope you all have had a fun World Book Day 2024!

(And if you missed the first batch of pictures, visit: World Book Day 2024: 41 brilliant photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

Donna Cox-Hirst shared this snap of Lucy-Rae and Alfie as the Queen of Hearts and Thor.

1. Queen of Hearts and Thor

Donna Cox-Hirst shared this snap of Lucy-Rae and Alfie as the Queen of Hearts and Thor. Photo: Donna Cox-Hirst

Natasha Spittle shared a snap of Piper-Mae as Princess Jasmine and Hunter as Horrid Henry.

2. Princess Jasmine and Horrid Henry

Natasha Spittle shared a snap of Piper-Mae as Princess Jasmine and Hunter as Horrid Henry. Photo: Natasha Spittle

Carly Skinner shared a photo of Harper as Miss Trunchbull.

3. Miss Trunchbull

Carly Skinner shared a photo of Harper as Miss Trunchbull. Photo: Carly Skinner

Emma Louise Honeyman shared this adorable photo, saying: "Roman has his first world book day at the childminders, aged seven months".

4. Cheeky Monkey

Emma Louise Honeyman shared this adorable photo, saying: "Roman has his first world book day at the childminders, aged seven months". Photo: Emma Louise Honeyman

