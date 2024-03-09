World Book Day 2024: Another 36 fabulous photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

It’s been brilliant seeing children (and grown ups) having so much fun in their costumes.

Thank you to everyone for sharing your photos – we hope you all have had a fun World Book Day 2024!

(And if you missed the first batch of pictures, visit: World Book Day 2024: 41 brilliant photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

1 . Queen of Hearts and Thor Donna Cox-Hirst shared this snap of Lucy-Rae and Alfie as the Queen of Hearts and Thor. Photo: Donna Cox-Hirst Photo Sales

2 . Princess Jasmine and Horrid Henry Natasha Spittle shared a snap of Piper-Mae as Princess Jasmine and Hunter as Horrid Henry. Photo: Natasha Spittle Photo Sales

3 . Miss Trunchbull Carly Skinner shared a photo of Harper as Miss Trunchbull. Photo: Carly Skinner Photo Sales

4 . Cheeky Monkey Emma Louise Honeyman shared this adorable photo, saying: "Roman has his first world book day at the childminders, aged seven months". Photo: Emma Louise Honeyman Photo Sales