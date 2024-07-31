Xscape Castleford to sweeten up Yorkshire Day with free rhubarb-tastic treat for visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, Xscape Yorkshire is offering visitors a tasty opportunity to try a unique treat inspired by the region’s iconic Rhubarb Triangle

On August 1, free samples of rhubarb and custard flavoured popcorn will be available for guests to try.

Alongside the free popcorn samples, bags of specially-created, regionally-inspired rhubarb popcorn are being sold for charity via a ‘pay-what-you-feel’ donation, with all proceeds going towards local charity Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape, said, “We’re very excited to provide a tasty opportunity for our guests to try our special Rhubarb and Custard-flavoured popcorn - inspired by our wonderful county.

“Our Yorkshire Day delight – only available here on 1 August – not only highlights the famous Forced Rhubarb grown in the region, but also allows us to give back to the community.