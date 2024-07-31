Xscape Castleford to sweeten up Yorkshire Day with free rhubarb-tastic treat for visitors
On August 1, free samples of rhubarb and custard flavoured popcorn will be available for guests to try.
Alongside the free popcorn samples, bags of specially-created, regionally-inspired rhubarb popcorn are being sold for charity via a ‘pay-what-you-feel’ donation, with all proceeds going towards local charity Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank.
Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape, said, “We’re very excited to provide a tasty opportunity for our guests to try our special Rhubarb and Custard-flavoured popcorn - inspired by our wonderful county.
“Our Yorkshire Day delight – only available here on 1 August – not only highlights the famous Forced Rhubarb grown in the region, but also allows us to give back to the community.
“Through our partnership with local charity Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank, we are helping raise funds to support local families with essential items for their children.”
