Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle later this year
Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival that has become a Pontefract staple, will return to the town’s iconic landmark later this year.
The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 7 with a wide variety of street food and entertainment on the menu.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a full line up of live DJ sets from 4pm to 10pm on the castle grounds.
New for 2025 is Yonder’s exciting VIP area with it's own private bar.
Tickets are available via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yonder-at-the-castle-tickets
