Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this weekend

Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival that has become a Pontefract staple, will return to the iconic landmark this weekend.

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 8 with a wide variety of street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a full line up of live DJ sets across two stages from 4pm to 10pm on the grounds of the historic landmark.

