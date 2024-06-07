Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Jun 2024, 07:30 BST
Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival that has become a Pontefract staple, will return to the iconic landmark this weekend.

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 8 with a wide variety of street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a full line up of live DJ sets across two stages from 4pm to 10pm on the grounds of the historic landmark.

Tickets are still available via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/yonde

