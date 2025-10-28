Yorkshire author to host special storytelling event at Pontefract Castle this half-term

Author Gail C. Powell's inspiration for Eliza came from her love of Pontefract Castle.

Young readers are in for a spine-tingling treat this half-term as ‘Eliza Binks - Ghost Investigator’ steps off the page and into Pontefract Castle for a week of magical, mysterious fun.

Author, Gail C. Powell, will host a special storytelling event this Thursday (October 30), bringing her much-loved character, Eliza Binks, to life through live readings, ghostly tales, and behind-the-scenes secrets from her debut middle-grade novel – which is now stocked in the castle shop.

Families are encouraged to dress up, bring their curiosity, and join in a free morning of storytelling and exploration.

The event is part of the castle’s free “Wizards, Witches & Ghosts” week, running from Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2, which invites families to explore the supernatural side of Pontefract’s history.

Young adventurers can also take part in the exclusive Eliza Binks Secret Mission Trail - a self-guided adventure around the castle where children follow hidden clues to help free Eliza from a mysterious time-slip portal.

Those who complete the mission will be rewarded with a free Eliza Binks bookmark as a memento of their quest.

“Eliza’s story began right here in Pontefract - so it’s incredibly special to bring her home,” said author Gail C. Powell.

“The castle’s real history inspired so much of her world. It’s the perfect place for a little ghostly adventure that mixes imagination, mystery, and history.”