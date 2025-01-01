Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors is back and the new season starts tonight 🔪

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors is back for a third season of murder and intrigue.

A new batch of faithfuls and traitors will be competing for the prize.

Claudia Winkleman is back to host the hit BBC show.

The Traitors is starting the year with yet another serving of murder, intrigue and round table drama. Claudia Winkleman will be welcoming a fresh batch of faithfuls and traitors into the castle.

The game of detection, backstabbing and trust has proved to be a huge hit with audiences since it debuted over the festive period in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is back to start 2025 off with a bang and Claudia Winklemann has teased that things will be “different” this time. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

The first episode of the new season of the beloved show starts on BBC One today (January 1). It is scheduled to begin at 8pm and will run for an hour, finishing at 9pm.

The Traitors season three starts on New Year's Day | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The show is returning with its familiar schedule of three episodes a week, to keep you thoroughly engaged and entertained through the early weeks of the year. Episodes will be released on BBC and iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So for the first week of the show, the episodes will be on January 1, January 2 and January 3. There will be a total of 12 episodes, so the show will run for four weeks and conclude on Friday January 24.

What to expect from The Traitors season three?

Speaking ahead of the start of the new season, host Claudia Winkleman promised that things will be “different” for the show’s return. However she has kept a tight lip on what that will actually mean.

She said: “What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

What has been the best thing you’ve watched on TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].