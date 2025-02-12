Netflix is emailing customers to confirm date of its UK price rise 💲

Netflix is putting its prices up for UK subscribers.

Emails confirming the date of the rise are being sent out.

The cost of all subscription tiers are being increased.

Netflix has been sending confirmation of the date it will raise prices to UK subscribers - and it is coming very soon. The streaming giant is hiking its fees for the first time since late 2023.

It is a big year for Netflix as Stranger Things, You, Cobra Kai and Squid Game are all due to come to an end. Users have now been warned when their bill will go up in an email.

Announcing the price increase last week, a spokesperson for the streaming giant said: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix.”

Netflix has confirmed when its prices will go up. | AFP via Getty Images

Find out more about how much exactly the prices will be going up for UK subscribers here. But when will the rise actually kick in?

Netflix emails users to confirm exactly when prices will rise

Subscribers in the UK have started to receive emails with details on the upcoming price increases. It comes a year after the last rise and the crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix has confirmed that its prices will go up from March. The email will name the exact date a user’s fee will increase, which depends on when they usually pay.

The new prices are as follows: Standard with adverts - £5.99/ month, Standard - £12.99/ month and Premium - £18.99/ month. The cost to add extra members, which was introduced following the crackdown on password sharing, has gone up to £5.99/ month as well.