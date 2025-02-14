A clear favourite to win The Masked Singer has emerged with just hours to go before the final. Just three celebrities remain in the competition - and their identities will soon be revealed.

Gambling.com has issued odds for the winner of ITV’s hit competition show. Nine of the contestants have been eliminated so far.

The date for the final has been confirmed by ITV. While a major judging change for the season has also been explained.

1 . Spag Bol - eliminated This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo Sales

2 . Pegasus - eliminated This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Toad in the Hole - eliminated This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Tattoo - eliminated This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo Sales